Services
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joachim Parish / Annunciation Church
601 W. Browning Road
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish / Annunciation Church
601 W. Browning Road
Bellmawr, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend William F. Ryan


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reverend William F. Ryan Obituary
Reverend William F. Ryan

Cherry Hill - Reverend William F. Ryan - age 83 years, of Cherry Hill, NJ, a Roman Catholic Priest in the Diocese of Camden, returned home to the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Father Ryan was born in Philadelphia in 1936, the second of four children to Catherine (née Delaney) and William Ryan. He was a graduate of LaSalle High School in Philadelphia and later graduated with a Master's Degree from Villanova University. Father Ryan was ordained at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Camden, NJ in 1962. During his 57 years as a priest, Father Ryan served in several parishes across southern New Jersey and was Pastor at Annunciation (1990-2002) in Bellmawr, NJ and at St. Raymond (2002-2003) in Villas, NJ. Father Ryan also taught at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, St. Joseph's High School in Hammonton and was Vice-Principal at Wildwood Catholic High School in the early 1980's. Father Ryan was a proud priest and dedicated to serving his parishioners, teaching his students, and preaching - both in and out of the pulpit. He enjoyed good discussion and debate about matters spiritual and otherwise. Father Ryan also enjoyed a good meal, a good laugh and was grateful for happy times spent with family and many wonderful parishioners and students who befriended him over the years. Along with his parents, Father Ryan is also predeceased by his sister Jane Dietrich, brother-in-law Gerard Dietrich, and brother John F. Ryan. He is survived by his sister Sister Dolorine Marie Ryan, IHM. He is also survived by nieces Mary Ellen Dietrich, Anita (Andy) Lobley, Roseanne (Joe) Poston, and Michelle (Thom) Melcher and numerous other nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joachim Parish / Annunciation Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ. Family and friends are invited for visitation in the church and prior to Mass from 10:00 am to 10:45 am. Interment will be private. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now