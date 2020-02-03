Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Resources
More Obituaries for William Schacht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. Schacht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. Schacht Obituary
William F. Schacht

Cherry Hill - William F. Schacht of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away on January 31, 2020, in his home. Beloved husband for 68 years to Janet Schacht (nee Rice). Devoted father to Doug, Ken (Susan), and Peter. Loving grandfather to Gabrielle (Alonzo), Danielle, Tyler and great grandfather to Arion and Emeron.

Served in the Navy and Army. Accomplished mechanical engineer. Former state officer of the YMCA Indian Guide Program. Elder and former session board member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Member of the Masonic Lodge #15 and Scottish Rite.

Viewing Wednesday evening from 7 PM to 9 PM at the Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 10 AM Thursday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 499 Route 70 E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church (www.trinpres.org) or Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust (www.dav.org). Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -