William F. Schacht
Cherry Hill - William F. Schacht of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away on January 31, 2020, in his home. Beloved husband for 68 years to Janet Schacht (nee Rice). Devoted father to Doug, Ken (Susan), and Peter. Loving grandfather to Gabrielle (Alonzo), Danielle, Tyler and great grandfather to Arion and Emeron.
Served in the Navy and Army. Accomplished mechanical engineer. Former state officer of the YMCA Indian Guide Program. Elder and former session board member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Member of the Masonic Lodge #15 and Scottish Rite.
Viewing Wednesday evening from 7 PM to 9 PM at the Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 10 AM Thursday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 499 Route 70 E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church (www.trinpres.org) or Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust (www.dav.org). Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020