William F. Zlupko, Sr.
Southampton - William Francis 'Bill' Zlupko, Sr. of Southampton, passed away peacefully on, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the age of 91.
Son of the late Stephen and Louise (nee Okolowski) Zlupko; brother of the late John Zlupko. Beloved husband of 66 years to Ruth Zlupko (nee Giberson). Loving father of Ruth Ann Hadick (Wayne) and Bill Zlupko, Jr. Pop Pop to Bryan Hadick (Laura), Pam Epifano (Vince), Kevin Hadick (Mande) and Kim O'Malley (Ryan). Great-Grandfather to Avarielle Hadick, Quinn O'Malley and Mia Hadick. Bill is also survived by his many nieces and nephews.
Having served in the U.S. Army, Bill worked at RCA, Camden for 38 years as an electronics technician. After retiring in 1988, Bill and Ruth built a log home in Roulette, PA, and in 2004 relocated to Southampton. A lifelong outdoorsman and handyman, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and repair work. Bill is remembered for his indomitable spirit, guiding wisdom, and tireless work ethic.
A celebration of Bill's life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the and Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice. For more information and condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019