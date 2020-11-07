1/
William Francis O'Neill Jr.
1936 - 2020
William Francis O'Neill Jr

Gloucester City - William Francis O'Neill, Jr., lifelong Gloucester City resident, aged 83, passed away Nov 5, 2020. Bill is the son of the late William and Mary O'Neill (nee McCaughern), and brother to Mary Pat MacWilliams.

He attended Gloucester Catholic High School graduating in 1954, and graduated from Villanova University in 1958. He was a proud Marine, serving both active duty and in the reserves. He then went on to dedicated work at the Camden County Welfare Board.

As a lifelong community member, he was an ardent supporter of the Gloucester Catholic Lady Rams basketball program, and in 2019 was presented a lifetime award for his more than six decades of support by head coach Lisa Gedaka. He also volunteered for 16 years as a tour guide on the Battleship New Jersey, highlighting his lifelong love of military history. For his dedicated work he received the Jason W. Hall Volunteer of the Year award in 2020.

He enjoyed boating and spent a lot of time with family and friends exploring the waterways of the Chesapeake. He preferred travel by motorcycle, often on backroads in and around NJ.

He is also survived by nephews Robert MacWilliams and Mark MacWilliams, and nieces Nancy O'Reilly, Patricia Bowe, and Maureen Alleman, and several great-nieces and a great-nephew, and many cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:45 AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, his Mass of Christian Burial will be private. All are welcome to participate and livestream his Mass on Wednesday at 12 Noon on Saint Mary's Church Gloucester City Facebook page. Interment with U.S. Military honors will be private in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gloucester Catholic High School, http://gchsrams.org/wordpress/?page_id=14138 or the Battleship New Jersey https://www.battleshipnewjersey.org/support/

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of William Francis O'Neill, Jr. Funeral Arrangements and Inquires through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City Ph:856-456-1142



Published in Courier Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
10:30 - 11:45 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Memories & Condolences
