Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wiley Church
101 East Main St
Marlton, NJ
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Wiley Church
101 East Main St.
Marlton, NJ
Marlton - HYNCIK, William G. On March 30, 2019. Age 94. Of Marlton, NJ. Beloved husband of almost 70 years to, Vera (Zydor), daughter Holly Sukenik (John), son William G. Jr. (Marilyn), seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Predeceased by his son Lee Jay.

Bill served in the USMC during WWII and began a career at Macy's in NY after his service. He later moved to Philadelphia's Gimbel Department Store. After Gimbel's closing, he moved to an executive position with a Philadelphia manufacturer and retired in 1989. Bill enjoyed retirement to its fullest.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday April 6th from 10-11 AM at the Wiley Church, 101 East Main St., Marlton, NJ. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00am on Saturdays April 6th. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Lee Jay Hyncik Memorial Fund c/o University of Delaware, Office of Giving, 83 E. Main St., Newark, DE 19716 or to the . Condolences and Memories may be shared with the family at www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 2, 2019
