Gloucester City - On April 3, 2019, of Gloucester City, NJ, age 59. He is the beloved son of the late Guy and Martha (nee Meyer) Kimble, loving brother and friend of Robert (Roxy), Karen (Mike) and Linda (James). He is the dear uncle of Michael, Scott, Alison and Amy. He is also survived by his faithful feline companion Marty. Billy was a long time employee of the NJDOT. He was a hard worker who enjoyed helping others, spending time with his family, riding motorcycles with his brother and drinking a beer.

Billy's service and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, Oaklyn, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations in Billy's name be made to the American Red Cross 5425 Rt. 70 West, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at (www.creranfh.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 6, 2019
