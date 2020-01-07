|
|
William G. Raroha
Cape May Court House - The funny thing about the heart is a soft heart is a strong heart. Bill was a "sweet" heart. William G. Raroha was poignant, sensitive and thoughtful. He was just a big kid who loved spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. On Wednesday January 1st, 2020 we all started something new. After 74 years, Bill had finished his life's chores and headed out to sea. Along with his fishin' pole he headed out to the ole fishin' hole where every day is fishing for him.
Bill was born in Camden and spent his formative years in Audubon Park. He had graduated from Audubon High School, class of 1963 and had contributed to the manpower of our great nation, upholding the ideals of our American freedoms during Vietnam as a Sgt. in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge Bill made a career in siding and windows. He worked for John Jefferies and for himself for a number of years. Mr. Raroha finished his career at Fox-Co Roofing & Siding in Maple Shade.
Bill was an active participant and member of the Oaklyn VFP Post 4463 and the Oaklyn American Legion Post 84. At home, Bill tried his hand at taxidermy and worked restoring old houses. Bill had an uncanny eye for color pallets and an insatiable sweet tooth, especially for M&M's and the Reese's peanut butter cups.
Mr. Raroha will fondly be remembered as a loving and softhearted husband, father and friend. He is the widower of his first wife Ethel Colston Neuffer and is the loving husband of Diana (nee Brown) Raroha. He is the father of Eric & his wife Diane Raroha, Bill & his wife Tiffany Raroha, David & his wife Marianne Raroha, Susan & her husband Richard Nicolella, Tina & her husband John Risley, Beth Heal & her fiance Jimmy and Karen Warner (Chris). He is the proud grandfather of Jake & Josh Raroha, Cole & Chloe Raroha, Grace & Abbey Raroha, TJ (Brie) Nicolella, Isabelle Nicolella, Madison Accardi (John), Jacqui Accardi, Tyler and Kira Correll, Lauren and Robert Warner. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his brothers; Duane (Denise), Steve Raroha and many other close family members, nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to gather with the Raroha family to laugh at fishing stories, enjoy some sweets and share our heartfelt memories of Bill on Saturday morning between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike Oaklyn where a remembrance ceremony will begin at 12:00 pm. In honor of those who have sacrificed. In tribute to those who have fallen and in gratitude to those now serving, the United States Army will offer a military commemoration, immediately following, at the Camden County Veterans Cemetery 1640 Haddon Ave. Camden.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Redeemer Home Care 1801 Rt. 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210 www.holyredeemer.com or To the Oaklyn Post 4463 5 Manor Ave. Oaklyn, NJ 08107. To share a heartfelt memory, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020