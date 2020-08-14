1/
William G. Thompson

Collingswood - William G. Thompson passed away peacefully August 13, 2020 age 72 years. He is survived by his beloved children: William G. Thompson Jr (Kristina), Christopher Thompson (Lacey), Michael Anthony Thompson; grandchildren: William G. Thompson III (Liam), Regan Ellie Thompson, Margaret Mary Thompson and Daniel J. Thompson. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel J. Thompson Jr (Aileen).

A Viewing will take place Tuesday August 18, 2020 9:00-10:30am at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00am in St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St John Church, 809 Park Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108. Entombment immediately to follow in Harleigh Cemetery, Camden. NJ. Please leave your remembrances of William at Blake-Doyle.com.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
