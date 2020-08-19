William George Lutz Sr.



Collingswood - William G. Lutz, Sr. of Collingswood, NJ, known by family and friends as Bill, died on August 17, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years Cass (nee Ivers). Survived by his children William Jr. (Bonnie), Nancy Ford (the late Richard), Peter (Cathy), Kathy (Larry) Nickerson and Patti (Kevin) Cook. Bill had 7 grandchildren Connie (Brian) Gillespie, the late William Lutz, III, Jorden Lutz, the late Daniel Nickerson, Stephanie, Jason and Peter Lutz. He had 4 great grandchildren William Lutz, IV, Reed Gillespie, Gabriella and Dylan Langlois. He is also predeceased by his brother and sister in law, Charles and Irene, his brother August (Bettye) and his sister Frances. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Bill was a member of the "Greatest Generation" having served in WWII in the Coast Guard and in the United States Army in the Korean War. He worked as a Supervisor for ARA Services out of Pennsauken for 40 years. When not working Bill was active in his community as a member of Transfiguration Parish, Boy Scouts of America as the Assistant Scout Master of Troop 86, American Legion Tatem Shields Post 17, decorating floats for the Collingswood Holiday parades and Gloucester City parades. In later years he volunteered his time on the Battleship New Jersey.



Other than his family and faith, his other love was the Mummers. As a young boy first with Avalon, then in his father's string band the Northeast String Band, later joining the Garden State String Band (where he was co-captain for 20 years) and then Durning String Band when they merged with Garden State. Seventy years he marched down Broad Street, the last time at the age of 87. He was also a member of the Gloucester City Old-Timers String Band. The Mummer's Museum in Philadelphia was also near and dear to his heart. He created Mummer dolls in incredibly detailed costumes and other items to be sold at the museum.



Visitation is on Friday, August 21, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 am at Blake-Doyle Funeral Home, 226 Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian burial 11:00 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Parish, 445 White Horse Pike, West Collingswood, NJ. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, Bill's family is requesting donations in his memory to:



Most Precious Blood Parish



445 White Horse Pike



West Collingswood, NJ 08107.









