William Greenan
William Greenan


1952 - 2019
William Greenan

Blenheim - William "Bill" Greenan, on July 25, 2019, of Blenheim, formerly of Gloucester City. Age 66. Beloved husband of Brenda (nee Bilocur). Devoted father of Audrey McClain (Jon), Christina "Chrissy" and William "Bill" Greenan. Dear brother of Linda DiStefano, Florence Rabar, Jeffrey Sensenig, Peter Greenan, Ellen Senavilla, Richard Cunningham, Elizabeth Huffman, Leslie Logan and the late Joel Sensenig. Son of the late Peter Greenan and Florence Sensenig. Stepson of Elizabeth Greenan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Bill worked for Sony Music for over 20 years. He loved to spend time with his family and loved his dogs, especially his golden retrievers. He was always in good spirits and loved making people laugh. Bill was a compassionate person who cared for everyone's well-being. He was known for his endurance and strength. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Tuesday eve and 9:15 to 10:15am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Wednesday at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, Blackwood. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Bill's memory to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019
