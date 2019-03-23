|
William H. Brower
Glen Mills - William H. Brower, 85, of Glen Mills, formerly of Ocean View, DE and Pitman, NJ, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Bill died at home with bravery and at peace with his wife and son by his side.
Born in Woodbury, NJ, he was the son of Blodwyn Hughes Brower and William H. Brower, Sr. Bill was a graduate of Haddonfield High School and attended Glassboro State College, now Rowan University. He proudly served in the U. S. Navy Air during the Korean Conflict.
During his career he enjoyed being an entrepreneur and he started various businesses. In 1971 he founded NER Data Products in Woodbury, NJ. Bill devoted time, energy, and love to NER while growing the business.
He had a large heart and a larger zest for life. His goal each day was to get people to smile. Family and friends knew Bill as "the hugger". Bill was naturally outgoing and sociable and took great pleasure in spending time with family, friends, and neighbors. People knew him to be a kind, compassionate, and a generous man with a positive attitude about life.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Joan (Radcliffe), devoted son, Bill (Madge), and grandsons, Will, Jack, and Nate. He loved his grandsons and was proud of their every accomplishment. His daughter, Katharine, predeceased him in 2005. He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, Karen, Maureen, and husband, Joseph Cigala, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Maris Grove Chapel, 100 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be sent to the Rowan University Foundation, with Katharine Brower Endowment on the memo line, 201 Mullica Hill Road, Glassboro, NJ 08028.
Arrangements by Founds - Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC, West Chester.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 23, 2019