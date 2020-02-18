|
|
William H. "Bill" Gardopee
Voorhees - On February 16, 2020, William H. "Bill" Gardopee, age 87, passed away at Virtua Hospital - Marlton. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Bill served honorably in the US Army during the Korean War. He retired from Yellow Freight Trucking after 20 years as a driver. Mr. Gardopee was a longtime member of the VFW Post 10116 in Kirkwood section of Voorhees. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 371 in Gibbsboro.
Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife, Teresa (nee McKenty) and his devoted son, Edward Zink. He is lovingly survived by his two daughters, Teresa (Tom) Wright and Michelle Pearce; his grandchildren, Ruth Ann, William, Brian, Jacqueline, Ashley, Rachel and Richard; his daughter-in-law, Anna Zink and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and again Friday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 1816 Haddonfield-Berlin Road (Route 561), Cherry Hill, NJ where his Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020