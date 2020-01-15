|
|
William H. Guenette, Jr.
Runnemede - William H. Guenette, Jr., otherwise known as "Bill" or "Billy", pronounced on January 9, 2020. Age 27. Beloved son of William and Gloria Guenette. Loving brother of Melissa and Kristina. Amazing uncle of George, Michael, Mason, and the late Savannah Rose. Dear godson of Eleanor Epley and the late Thomas Epley, and godfather of Elisabeth Ramtahal. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and friends, especially his best friends: Joe McGowen, Will Phillips, and Josh Stang. He loved playing pranks on people and joking with everyone. He wanted everyone to be happy and constantly laugh. He had a heart of gold and would anything for anyone. There will be a visitation from 10am to 12 noon Saturday, January 18th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Memorial service 12 noon at the Church.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020