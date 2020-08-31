William H. May
Sicklerville - William H. May, on August 30, 2020, of Sicklerville, formerly of Haddon Hts. Age 79. Beloved husband of Jeanette (nee Cooey). Devoted father of Jeanine May-Sivieri (Gino) and Kristen Ewing (Bruce). Loving grandfather of Max Sivieri. Preceded in death by his parents William and Violet May and brother Richard May. Mr. May served in the U.S. Navy as the radioman on an aircraft carrier. He enjoyed working with computers. Services are private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mr. May's memory to the Animal Adoption Center, 501 Berlin Road North, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
