William H. Sens
Haddon Twp - William H. Sens passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 98. He is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Olga Sens (nee Philosophos), his two daughters Leolyn Wood (Jay), Michelle Novo (Rob), and his son, Jeffrey Sens, as well as his stepchildren Ross Angilella, Robert Angilella (JoAnn), James Angilella (Vicky), and Marybeth Dartley (Jon). Bill is predeceased by his brother Frank Sens, MD and survived by his brother Ralph Sens. Bill is also predeceased by his first wife, Jane, and his second wife, Charlotte. Bill leaves behind a large extended family of many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, friends, and children he fostered around the world.
Bill was an aerospace engineer with a national reputation - https://history.nasa.gov/SP-4404/ch8-7.htm
- who collaborated with Kelly Johnson at Lockheed Skunk Works on the development of what became the SR-71 Blackbird, among many other projects. He was an avid downhill and cross-country skier around Aspen, Colorado until the age of 87. Bill and Olga enjoyed traveling the world for many years. Bill was a devoted grandfather, and his grandchildren recall many fond memories with him hiking trails in Aspen. His warm smile and hearty laugh will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Save the Children
