William H. Young
Deptford - Mr. William "Bill" H. Young, 81, died on October 26, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ.
Visiting in the Gardner Funeral Home (www.GardnerFuneralHome.com) 126 South Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ will be on Wednesday, October 30 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Service to be held at 6:30 pm.
Born in Haddon Heights, NJ, Mr. Young lived in Camden, Turnersville and Haddon Township, prior to moving to Deptford in 2011.
He graduated from Camden High School and the American Institute of Banking and attended Rutgers University.
Mr. Young was a credit manager with Chilton Publishing Company in Radnor, PA for many years before retiring in 2000. In retirement he worked for the Gardner Funeral Home as a driver and pallbearer.
He was a former member of the Washington Township Ambulance Association and an ardent supporter of his children's athletic, theatrical and school activities throughout the years. He enjoyed rooting for the Phillies and Eagles, eating strawberries and playing with his grandchildren.
Mr. Young was predeceased by his parents, George Y. and Laura (nee Snyder) Young and siblings, Abigail Henry, Clara Henry, Walter Young, Azzaline Dutch, Lois Mislin, Elwood Young, Elizabeth Blake, Grace Lord, Harry Young and Edward Young.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathleen (nee Prout) Young; his loving children, Laura Jeanne Deane and her husband, Michael and Ryan Young and his wife, Heather; and cherished grandchildren, Abigail, Christian and Aidan Deane and William Young. Also surviving is his sister, Gertrude Hickman.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to MANNA, 420 North 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130, ATTN: Development Department (www.mannapa.org) OR Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 (www.deborahfoundation.org) would be appreciated.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019