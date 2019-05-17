|
William "Bill" Heriegel
Pine Hill resident for 52 yrs. - On May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Patricia (nee Doyle) Heriegel. Loving father of Barbara Heriegel, Denise Heriegel, Donna Heriegel and Glenn W. (the late Alyson) Heriegel all of Pine Hill. Also survived by grandchildren Stephanie Heriegel, Gregory James Pellicano, Glenn W. Heriegel Jr. and Megan Leigh. Loving brother of Harry (Shirley) Heriegel, Paul (Mary) Heriegel, Marie "Sissy" Laurence, Lois (the late Frank) Bartie, Joyce (Denny) Mikalawski, the late Rosie Baum, Geraldine "Dina" (Lee) Vernitsky, Herbert (Linda) Heriegel and many other loving family members and friends. Bill was a United States Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver for many years at General Asphalt Paving in Philadelphia and worked as a clerk at Perk's Shop & Bag in Pine Hill. Bill served on the board for the Pine Hill MUA, was a member of the Municipal Alliance and spent many years volunteering for Pine Hill Youth Association and Pine Hill Jr. Bowling League. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Monday evening 6pm to 8pm and Tuesday morning 10am to 11am followed by funeral services 11am at the:ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment and Military Honors at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dupont Hopsital for Children, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 17, 2019