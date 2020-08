Or Copy this URL to Share

William Hill, Jr.



Camden - William Hill, Jr, 70, of Camden passed away on July 18, 2020.



Predeceased by his mother, Ireatha Harris, brother and sister, Lamont and Leslie.



Survived by his sisters, Lonnie and Leslie.



Services were private.



E.J. FLIPPEN FUNERAL HOME, Camden.









