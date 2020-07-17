William Hodges
Somerdale - William "Stretch" Hodges, 62 years, of Somerdale, NJ passed away on April 16, 2020. Son of William and the late Catherine (née Mannion) Hodges. Beloved companion of Edna Mae McGinley. Loving father of John Michael (Andreah) Cruz Cortes. Also survived by Edna's children Stanley Roser and Shannon McGinley. Dear brother of Cathy (Richard) Vose, Ginny (Bruce) Cavalier, Frank (Karen) Hodges and Maureen (Jeffrey) Long. Cherished grandfather of Joneah Cortes, Makaylah Cortes and Cruize Cortes. Loving uncle of his God daughter Caitlin (Steve) Cristella, Kevin (Danielle) Long, Rebecca (Vince) D'Imperio and Marc (Emma) Cavalier and great uncle of Joseph Cristella and Christopher Long.
Bill was a proud US Marine and worked as a private construction contractor in New Jersey for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday July 25, 2020 from 10:30AM to 11:30AM at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Memorial service 11:30AM. Interment of ashes with military honors in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin NJ. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn, and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. For lasting condolences please visit costantinoprimofh.com
.