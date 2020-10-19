William J.
Schnatterer, Sr. - Age, 76, on October 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA before moving to South Jersey many years ago. He worked as a welder fabricator for Fisher Steel for over 30 years. After retiring, he was a tool consultant for Sears. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Church/Our Lady of Peace Parish in Williamstown. A man with a great sense of humor, Bill stayed very active; participating in the "Golden Oldies" Bowling League, "Tuesday Pool Shooters" and the MHOA of Friendly Village. Bill and his wife of 39 years loved to spend time together. They particularly enjoyed attending their seniors exercise class, the ocean and a beautiful sunset. The legacy that Bill leaves behind is his family. He was especially proud of his grand and great grandchildren. You could often find him boasting of their accomplishments.
Devoted son of the late John and Lillian. Beloved husband of Joan Schnatterer (nee Marazzi). Devoted father of Michelle Schnatterer, William J. Schnatterer, Jr. (Donna), Coniann Herrero (Richard), Sharon Fabrizio (Ernest), Patrick Dougherty (Sonya), and Michael Dougherty (Joanne). Dear brother of Lillian, the late John, the late Jane, the late Thomas and the late Rose. Loving grandfather of Marie, Michelle, Rebecca, Ryan, Alexandra, Brendan, Jared, Joshua, Alyssa, Andrew, Sean, and Jason. Treasured great-grandfather of 13. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday evening, October 21st from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and Thursday morning from 8:30 -9:30 AM at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church/Our Lady of Peace Parish, S. Main St., Williamstown. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054 or to St. Mary's Church/Our Lady of Peace Parish, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown, NJ 08094.
