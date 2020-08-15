1/1
William J. Condon Jr.
1939 - 2020
William J. Condon, Jr.

Collingswood - On August 13, 2020 of Collingswood, NJ. Age 80 years. He was preceded in death by his parents William J. Condon, Sr. and Isabell (nee Kelly) Condon, as well as brother Francis "Frank" J. Condon. Beloved father of Karen Regan (fiance Sam Watson) and Kelly Cecchini (Albert). Loving grandfather of Caitlin Lonk (Gabriel), Meghan Parks (Bryan), Danielle, Albert and Matthew Cecchini and great grandfather of Makenzie, Jaxon, Makayla, Jocelyn and Aubree. He is also survived by longtime girlfriend, Linda Cannon.

Bill was a longtime resident of Collingswood, NJ. He served in the U.S Marine Corps from 1957-1963 where he was honorably discharged. He then joined the Collingswood Police Department where he served for many years and rose to the rank of Chief of Police. He received an award for heroism by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office on December 25, 1988. He retired as Chief of Police of Collingswood and later became Range Master of Camden County where he served for many years. Bill also enjoyed competitive shooting, won numerous awards and was named to the Governor's Top 20 for marksmanship several years running. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family at the New Jersey Shore.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Wednesday 9 to 10:30 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Interment private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: The Samaritan Center at Voorhees, 265 Route 73 South, Voorhees, NJ 08043. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
