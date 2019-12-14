Services
William J. "Bill" Conn Sr.

William J. "Bill" Conn Sr. Obituary
William J. "Bill" Conn, Sr.

West Berlin - William J. "Bill" Conn, Sr. on December 12, 2019 age 77, of West Berlin, NJ. Beloved husband of Denise J. Conn (nee Williams). Dear father of Stephanie White (Bart) and William J. Conn, Jr. (Lacey Bigham). Loving grandfather of Mikaela. Dear brother of Helen Fenu (Dan). Bill will be sorely missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends and co-workers.

Known as Dad, Bill, Uncle Bill or Pop-Pop: he selflessly gave of himself to everyone he knew and loved and asked for nothing in return. In lieu of flowers and keeping with Bill's generous spirit, the family has requested donations be made to the Stratford Theater Arts Music Performance Supporters, through the S.T.A.M.P.S. William J. Conn Sr. Memorial Account at any TD Bank. Following Bill's wishes, services will be held privately.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
