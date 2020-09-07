1/1
Of Berlin, NJ - Passed away on September 6, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved father of Keith W. Controvich and Michael A. Controvich (Stephanie). Devoted grandfather of Grant, Adelynn and Jordan Controvich. Dear brother of Paul Controvich (Rita). Bill worked for many years with Bell Atlantic and Verizon. He enjoyed vacationing in Cape May with his family, fishing and golfing trips with his friends. Aruba was his favorite island getaway. His handyman skills were always sought after by friends and family alike. Burial will be private. A Memorial Service honoring his life will be scheduled in the future and announced once plans are finalized. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
