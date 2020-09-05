1/1
William J. Corvino
1932 - 2020
William J. Corvino

Audubon - On September 4, 2020, of Audubon, NJ. Age 88 years. Predeceased by his parents, Nicholas and Mary Corvino. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Helene "Fran" Corvino (nee Gallagher). Dear father of Kathleen (David) Jakubowski, Diane Greene, Karen Corvino and William F. (Cami) Corvino. Loving grandfather of 16 grandchildren: Brian (Lindsey), Julie (Ragon), Sean, Joseph (Rachel), Meghan (Thomas), Melissa (Matt), Joshua, Shannon (Isaiah), Jeremy, Justin, Carly, Valerie, Deanna, Evan, Ella and Helene and 10 great grandchildren. He is also lovingly survived by 3 brothers, John, Fran and Ronald Corvino and many nieces and nephews.

Bill grew up and was raised in West Collingswood Heights with his 12 brothers and sisters. He graduated from Audubon High School in 1951 and Drexel University in 1964 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Bill served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955 in North Africa. Bill began his working career at RCA in Cherry Hill in 1955 where he met his future bride, Helene, and they later married in June, 1956. Bill was later employed for several years at GTE and leading electronic manufacturers in the area. After "retirement", he worked for the Election Board of Camden County.

Bill and "Fran" settled in Audubon in 1957 where they raised their family and celebrated their "58th" anniversary before her death in 2014. They were very active in the local Republican party where both were committee members. They were dedicated parishioners of Holy Maternity Church where they were Eucharistic Ministers. Bill was a founding member of the Holy Name Society. He was, also, a life member of the Knights of Columbus Santa Maria Council.

Bill loved to talk and tell a story, proud of his Italian heritage, enjoyed having a good time, worked hard his whole life, always lent a hand and was faithful to God. Bill proved to be the epitome of a Son, Husband, Father, Pop, Grandpop and Great Pop. Bill loved his family who will miss him greatly but know he is forever with Mom.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill's Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 12:30 PM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Ave. & Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights, NJ. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnfuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
