|
|
William J. Dalton "Bill"
Mt. Ephraim - Bill passed suddenly on October 8, 2019, at the age of 67. Beloved husband of 42 years to Laura S. (nee Souders). Loving father of Ashley Rivera (Richard), Sean Dalton and Charles Dalton (Jessica Jones). Dear brother of Jack Dalton. Son-in-law of Laura Souders. Proud grandfather of Isabella, Alexander, Willow and Layla. Bill enjoyed cooking and entertaining for friends. He was an avid Philadelphia Sports Fan. Bill loved traveling, going to the beach and horse races. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday, October 11th from 7 to 9 PM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ, and on Saturday, October 12th, from 9 to 10 AM, followed by his funeral service at 10 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Salvation Army 915 Haddon Ave., Camden, NJ 08103 and Habitat for Humanity Camden County, 6955 Central Hwy., Pennsauken, NJ 08109. To share a condolence please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019