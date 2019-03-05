Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
William Devlin
William J. Devlin Sr. Obituary
William J. Devlin, Sr.

Barrington - On March 3, 2019, of Barrington, NJ. Age 83 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen Devlin (nee Flick) and the late Carol Devlin. Loving father of Devi Hibbard, William J. (Carla) Devlin, Jr., Charles Devlin, Joseph (Erika) Devlin, James (Betty) Devlin, Christopher Governa, James (Carrie) Foreman and Cheryl (Jamie) Romano. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Bill was a US Navy veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Aeolus. Bill was a bartender and business owner, operating Devlin's Painting for many years. He was also a longtime resident of the Old Rail Tavern in Barrington.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Remembrance service will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment private.

Contributions in Bill's memory can be made in the future to a fund established for the care of his granddaughter, Kristen. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019
