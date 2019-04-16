|
|
William J. Doherty, Jr.
Haddon Twp. Longtime Resident - On April 13, 2019, age 68, Beloved husband of Linda (nee Schroeder) and Loving father of Natalie Doherty of Haddon Twp. Also survived by his siblings, Edward & Ann Doherty, a half-brother & 3 half-sisters.
Following HS graduation, Bill proudly served in the US Marines and continued in the reserves retiring as a Sgt. Major. Additionally, he was a Police Officer in Haddonfield for 25 years.
Bill's family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24th, 10-10:45 am, at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Wood La. & Wayne Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Memorial Service will follow at 11 am. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's honor to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172
(www.toysfortots.org)
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2019