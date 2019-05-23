Services
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
The Church of the Holy Family
Washington Twp., NJ
View Map
William J. Foster Obituary
William J. Foster

Washington Twp. - on May 21, 2019. Age 75. Beloved husband of Katherine (nee Sciubba). Devoted father of Theresa Smith (Ken), Karen, Debbie Gelston, Bill (Debbie), Chrissy McAnany (Matt) and Patty Bowdren (Jason). Loving grandfather of 16. Dear brother of Mary Evans, Gerry (Diane), Bobby (Lynn), and the late Tracy. Cherished brother-in-law of Marianne Abruzzo (John), Rae Reeve, Josie Sciubba and the late Larry Reeve, Charlie and Stell Wall, Mickey Evans and Al Sciubba. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Saturday 9:15 - 11:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 pm at The Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in William's memory may be made to the BUDS Organization, 504 Centennial Blvd. #1444, Voorhees, NJ 08043.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on May 23, 2019
