William J. Gill
Marlton - WILLIAM J. GILL of Marlton, NJ, aged 91 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Widower of June (née Baratta) to whom he was married from 1959 until her death in 2011. Together they raised their two children in Cinnaminson, where they settled soon after marrying. Known to his friends and family as Bill, he was a member of St. Charles Borromeo parish in Cinnaminson where he was active in the St. Charles annual carnival for over 40 years. Bill proudly served in the Army Air Corps from 1946-1948, which became the US Air Force during his service. He attended Penn State on the GI bill and earned an engineering certificate.
Bill was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, on December 1, 1927, to John and Catherine (née Carr) Gill. He was predeceased by his wife, June, and brother, Jack.
Bill is survived by his children William, Jr. (Susan née Williamson) and Joseph (Juliet Reiter), and his grandchildren Ashley Hemenway (née Gill), Chet Hemenway, Erin, Evan, Madeline, and Jack Gill.
A viewing will be held Tuesday evening May 28, from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, NJ.
A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday morning, May 29, at 10:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to St. Charles Borromeo Church Carnival Construction Fund, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ, 08077.
Condolences may be sent to www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 26, 2019