William J. Hoover
Pennsauken - Many think going to rehab is a blot on our record but it transformed the man. Bill brought his light and a message of hope to many needing sobriety. He started many chapters of AA and was sought as a speaker by various medical groups. It was during his search for sobriety that he found his true calling and went from being an auto mechanic to working with a plastic surgeon as his right hand man. Bill found a course for surgical first assistants. He took on line classes and passed, then presented the material to his superiors. The graduating residents at HUP honored him this June with an award as a special teacher. This award was never given to anyone but doctors.
Bill is survived by sisters, Jane Phillips (John) and Patricia Flemming (Ed) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph.
Come celebrate 60 great years Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 AM at St. Peter's Church, Merchantville, NJ. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on July 25, 2019