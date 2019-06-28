|
William J. Krebs Jr.
Sarasota, FL - William J Krebs Jr, 87 yrs May 2, 2019 at Sarasota FL. He was preceded in death by parents, William J and Kathryn (Thomas) Krebs.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 yrs, Mary Kathryn (Sakalosky) and children, William M (Melissa), Kenneth J (Ada) and Diane Johnston (Daryl) and five grandchildren. Born in Philadelphia, he later lived in Cinnaminson and Stone Harbor NJ and Sarasota FL. Bill was a proud veteran of the USAF having served in the Korean Conflict. A Mass in celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am St Brendan the Navigator Parish, Maris Stella Church, Avalon, NJ. Interment will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on June 28, 2019