Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
William Lucas
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
176 Stagecoach Rd
Sicklerville, NJ
William J. Lucas Obituary
William J. Lucas

Blackwood - William J. Lucas, on November 4, 2019, of Blackwood. Age 94. Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee McKeown). Loving father of Kathleen Merhar (Dennis), Steven Lucas (Linda), Richard Lucas and Patty Wilson (the late William). Grandfather of seven, great grandfather of nine and great great grandfather of four. Brother of the late Adelaide Gill and Agnes Stemelski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. William was a member of the CYO in Camden County. He worked as an accountant for Ewing Cole Cherry Parsky in Philadelphia. William loved playing golf, poker and chess. There will be a viewing from 9 to 10am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
