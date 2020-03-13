|
|
William (Bill) J. McCarty
Born February 8, 1960 in Camden N.J, died on a Wednesday evening Feb. 26th at his home in Ventnor City, N.J with the love of his life by his side, husband James (Jim) A. DeMarco and his loving and devoted cat, Angus. Bill was the son of William McCarty and Lorelei (nee Cloud) McCarty. He was the older brother of Kathy and Pat. Bill lived his life and managed his death according to his own rules. He loved dearly, passionately, and unapologetically.
Love, Love, Love.
(Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020