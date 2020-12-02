1/
William J. McIntosh
William J. McIntosh

Washington Twp. - William "Bill Mac" McIntosh, on November 29, 2020, of Washington Twp. Age 82. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Brown) and the late Nancy (nee Looney). Devoted father of Patrice McIntosh, Nancy Lewis (Buddy), Katie LuBrant (Michael), Charles Corcoran (Tawni) and stepchildren John, Michael, David, and the late Francis and Thomas McCollum. Loving grandfather of Stephanie, Megan, Amanda, Emma, Sophia, Molly, Zalyn, Connor, Mandi, Jessica, Conner, Sean, and Thomas. Proud great-grandfather. Dear brother of Kathleen Dougherty (Gerry) and the late George McIntosh.

Bill graduated from North Catholic in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia and entered the US Army after high school. He graduated from St. Joseph's University in 1972 with a BS in Business. He loved the Jersey shore all his life. He was a lifeguard in North Wildwood and vacationed there with his family for many years. He loved watching college basketball, the Phillies, and the Eagles.

Family and friends are invited to visit with the family Monday 9:00 - 11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Inurnment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans Helping Veterans, Veteran's Advisory Council, P.O. Box 337, Woodbury, NJ 08096.

Condolences maybe shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"




Published in Courier Post from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
