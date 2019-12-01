|
|
William J. Miller, Jr.
Delran - age 72 years, passed away on November 28, 2019.
Beloved husband of Frances Lee (nee Grimley). Devoted father of Billy Miller (Amy), Lisa Kuhn (David), and Christopher Gross. Loving grandfather of Becky, Emily, David, Matthew, Michael, and Brady.
Bill was one amazing dad, husband, brother in law, uncle, friend, comrade, expert fisherman, peace-seeker, IMG football extraordinaire, and avid listener. His sense of introspectiveness, sense of calm, ability to appreciate the little things in life, especially an Ocean City sunset, and his remarkable devotion to his family was unparalleled and provides a long lasting indelible memory. His loss reminds us all to never take any precious moment of life for granted. Bill was at peace even when the fish weren't biting.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Wednesday, December 4th, from 6-8 PM and Thursday, December 5th, from 8:30-9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5th at 10:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Branch Pike & Pomona Road in Cinnaminson. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019