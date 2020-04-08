|
William J. Overdevest
Shamong - William J. Overdevest, 50, of Shamong, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He crossed through the door to be with his mother Nilah, his father Theodore, his brother Adrian and his nephew Daniel; he is survived by his significant other, Barbara Alton; three siblings, Theodore, Cornelius Overdevest and Nilah Gerlack; and his nephew Michael Gerlack (Meghan).
Arrangements by Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ. www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020