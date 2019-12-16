|
William J. Sherman
Age 69. Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Voorhees, New Jersey. He was born on October 4, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA to Robert Sherman II and Joan (nee Hammer) Sherman. William received his BS in Education from Trenton State College and went on to receive his master's degree several years later. Mr. Sherman will be remembered for his dedication to the education of children in a career that spanned over 25 years. His creativity, compassion and ability to make a difference in the lives of his students was evident though-out his career as both a teacher and counselor in the Edgewater Park School District, and then as Principal and ultimately Superintendent of the Clementon School District. Innovative programs like "The Learning Connection" enhanced the lives of students in the community by expanding educational horizons and creating excitement about the future. Outside of education, William enjoyed fishing with his brother, spontaneous road trips to Florida and spending time with his family.
William is survived by his loving daughter Kristen Sherman; brothers Bryan Sherman and Robert Sherman III and his wife Linda. He is also survived by friends, the many dedicated educators he worked with and the students that he impacted.
At William's request, there will not be a service, but the family will be hosting a gathering to honor his life and accomplishments.
Contributions in his name can be made to the Educational organization of your choice.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019