William J. Southwick
Cherry Hill - William J. Southwick died October 2, 2020. Age 86. Beloved husband for 60 years of Dorothy Southwick. Cherished son of Mary Southwick. Loving father of Kenneth Southwick (Susan) and Linda Kelly (Steven). Devoted grandfather of Joshua, Ryan, Emmett, Corinne, and Sadie. Dear brother of Dorothy DiFronzo, Jean Bateman, Barbara Angelucci (Thomas) and Carol Suleski (Ted).
Bill was born and raised in Camden, NJ, attending Bonsall Elementary and Hatch Jr School. He graduated Camden H.S. with high honors and a college scholarship. He graduated on the Dean's List from Temple University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 1956.
He then served in the US Armed Forces from 1957-59 where he was stationed in Oahu, Hawaii, Schofield Barracks. Upon his return he married Dorothy Nakonieczny and embarked on his career in accounting with Bowman and Co., LLP. He went on to spend most of his CPA career working in various capacities for Hordis Brothers Glass, Inc. He continued as a trustee to the Hordis family and their descendants until his death. Bill also served as Treasurer on the Board of Directors for Jersey Tempered Glass, Inc. for many years.
Outside of work, Bill was a lifetime member of Cherry Hill Rotary from 1976 and served as President from 1983-84. His hobbies included gardening, coin and stamp collecting and spending time with family. He was an active member of the West Jersey Rose Society with his wife, Dorothy.
Bill's passion was in his unending care and devotion to his family, in particular to his surviving mother, Mary Southwick who is 106.
Bill was a longtime parishioner of Christ our Light Catholic Church in Cherry Hill. His steadfast faith was ever present and led him through good times and bad.
In recent years, Bill and Dorothy enjoyed spending their winters in Marco Island, FL. There he enjoyed warm weather, beautiful Gulf vistas, shell collecting, and weekly Bingo.
Bill will undoubtedly be remembered for his kindness and generous heart, but most importantly for his devotion to his family and for his unending love of his wife, Dorothy.
Viewing Wednesday morning, 10 to 10:45 AM at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 402 Kings Highway N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM. Entombment Harleigh Cemetery 1640 Haddon Ave, Camden, NJ 08103 . In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Christ Our Light Church at christourlight.net/get-involved
. Please visit schetterfh.com
to share your condolences with the family.