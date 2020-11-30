William J. Taylor, Jr.
Mantua - William J. Taylor, Jr., on November 29, 2020, of Mantua, formerly of Fairview Section of Camden, Ft. Pierce, FL and Villas, NJ. Age 95. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Federici). Loving companion of Louise Ziennker and her daughter Grace. Devoted father of William Taylor, III and Mariann Edelmayer (Don). Dear grandfather of Tina Hopkins (Glenn), Paul Falchetta (LeeAnne) and Andrew Falchetta and great grandfather of Gwendolyn and Evangeline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Taylor was a Navy veteran of WWII serving on the U.S.S. Snatch, ARS 27. He was a former Captain of the Camden City Fire Department Engine 10. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Thursday eve and 9 to 10am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Friday at Church of the Incarnation, Mantua. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Swedesboro. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
