|
|
William J. Underwood, Jr.
Brevard, NC - William J. Underwood, Jr., 94, of Brevard, North Carolina and formerly of Haddonfield, NJ passed away peacefully Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born in Collingswood, NJ, Bill entered the Navy in 1944 and served during WWII. His professional career was in the insurance industry, including founding the Underwood Insurance Agency. He served as a South Jersey High School Football official for 35 years, and was a member of the Brooks-Irvine Memorial Football Club of South Jersey. Bill was also an avid golfer.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Underwood, and brother, Robert Underwood. He is survived by his sons Paul (Nancy) of Pitman, NJ, Kenneth (Maria) of Bedford, VA and daughter Nancy Tanker of Hendersonville, NC as well as grandchildren Madison, Austin and Sophie. He will be missed, but remembered lovingly by many.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting his family, and online condolences can be offered at
www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020