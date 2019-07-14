Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Wahl Sr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Wahl Sr. Obituary
William J. Wahl, Sr.

Mays Landing - William J. Wahl, Sr. of Mays Landing, NJ, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, died July 10, 2019. Age 81. Beloved husband of Janice (nee Mauriello) and the late Barbara (nee Tobey). Loving father of Karyn DaGrosa (Scott) of Washington Twp., NJ; Bonni Mora (Bill) of Manalapan, NJ; William Wahl, Jr. (Robin) of Washington Twp., NJ and Derek Wahl of Severna Park, MD. Loving step-father of Thomas Angulot, Jr. Bill was 1 of 12 children and is also survived by 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Viewing Tuesday evening 6:30 to 9pm and Wednesday morning 9:30 to 10:45am at Christ Our Light RC Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning 11am. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Please visit www.schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now