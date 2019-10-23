|
William J. Ward, Jr.
Seaville - William J. Ward Jr, age 86, passed peacefully at his home in Seaville NJ on October 20th, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, lived in Broomall PA, a graduate of West Catholic High School, Bill served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. After discharge, he graduated from Villanova University and worked in the insurance industry for over 50 years. He coached youth hockey in the 1960's and 1970's and enjoyed tennis, golf, and ski trips with his family.
He is survived by his children, William J. Ward, III, Lisa A. Eggie, grandchildren Jennifer and Brian, and by his loving partner Joanne.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Evelyn.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 11 am at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from ten am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's name to the .
For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019