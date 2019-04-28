|
|
William James Lee Bradley III
Acton, MA - William James Lee Bradley III, 99, born on December 16, 1919 in Philadelphia, PA, died April 15, 2019 at home in Acton, MA, just eight months shy of his 100th birthday. He was the husband for 66 years of the late Eleanor Jane Stewart Bradley who died in 2010.
He honorably served in the US Navy during World War II, and worked for Pan American World Airways for forty years.
He is survived by three children, seven granddaughters, and ten great grandchildren. Two brothers predeceased him.
Family and friends will celebrate his life at a date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made either to Gaining Ground, P.O. Box 374, Concord, MA 01742 (www.gainingground.org), or to the Chatham-Summit Quaker Meeting, 158 Southern Boulevard, Chatham Township, NJ 07928.
For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 28, 2019