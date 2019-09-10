Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
, Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
William Joseph Andris Obituary
William Joseph Andris

Cherry Hill - William Joseph Andris of Cherry Hill, NJ, died September 7, 2019. He was 95. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Pendergast). Loving father of Margaret Mary Robinson of Cherry Hill, NJ; Claire Marie Andris of Cherry Hill, NJ; Rose Ann Wager (James) of Atco, NJ; William Joseph Andris (Lollie) of Baldwinsville, NY; Joseph Arthur Andris (Shelby) of Somerdale, NJ; Teresa Andris (Jon) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Patricia Ann Gillece (James) of Phoenixville, PA. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Paul Andris (Sunny) and Patricia Andris Walsh (John). Viewing Wednesday evening 6:30 to 9 pm and Thursday morning 10 to 10:45 AM at Christ Our Light RC Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Roman Catholic High School, Alumni Office, 301 N. Broad Street Philadelphia, PA 19107 or to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com for additional information and to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 10, 2019
