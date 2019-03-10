|
William K. Byrd
Bellmawr - William K. Byrd, on March 4, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 54. Beloved son of Patricia L. (nee Brassill) and the late William J. Byrd, III. Dear brother of Susan Marchese (William), Patty Marchese (James), and Kevin. Loving uncle of Gianna, Gabrielle, and Jimmy Marchese. Survived by his cherished Aunt and Godmother Barbara Sauter. Also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. There will be a viewing from 8:30am to 9:45am on Tuesday at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Funeral Mass 10am at the church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019