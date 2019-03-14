|
William K. Fennell
Pine Hill - On March 11, 2019 of Pine Hill, NJ. Age 68 years. Born in Patterson, NJ. Bill was the son of the late William and Catherine (nee Finnegan). Dear brother of the late John Duran and husband of the late Mildred Ritter. Bill is survived by daughters Julie Chambers (Richard) and Casey Fennell (Aaron). Proud grandfather of Julie, Kimberly and Jade. Bill was a US Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a talented heavy equipment operator known throughout the South Jersey area and most recently employed by the county conservation company. He enjoyed photography and loved being outside, going on long walks and doing yard work. Bill's witty sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday morning 11:00AM-12:00PM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ 08009. Memorial service 12:00PM. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers contributions to the P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 would be appreciated. For additional information or to email lasting condolences;COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 14, 2019