Mays Landing - On May 1, 2020, William "Bill", age 77. Beloved husband of Evelyn G (nee Gehm). Devoted friend of the family Arleen VanArtsdalen of Magnolia. William was a very devoted and loyal Husband, William was a US Army Vietnam Veteran. He retired as a custodian after 14 and a half years at Woodbury Public Schools, also A&P Grocery and Bradley's. Funeral services and burial were held privately. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Bellmawr Baptist Church, 328 Creek Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031 and or any animal shelter of your choice. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020