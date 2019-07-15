|
|
William "Ted" Klamer
Maple Shade - William "Ted" Klamer of Maple Shade, NJ, passed away on July 13, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Susan Klamer (nee Reilley) for 31 years. Loving father to Amanda David (Andrew) and Erica DeFruscio (Joseph). Grandfather to Reilley, Anthony, Joey and Declan. Dear boyfriend to Mai Huynh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main Street from 10am to 12pm, with a memorial service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The s Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/To share your favorite memories of Ted, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 15, 2019