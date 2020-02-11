|
|
William Knecht
Dacula, GA - Knecht, William F "Bill" age 82 of Dacula, Ga, formerly of Collingswood, NJ, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 surrounded by his 3 daughters. Bill was a U.S. Air Force pilot veteran. He loved model trains and woodworking. He had his commercial pilots license and was a former flight instructor. An Electrical Engineer, he retired from UPS and then worked for and retired from Heery Co. in Gwinnett County. Predeceased by wife Dorothy M. Knecht and second wife Jakelyn Orr Knecht. Son of the late John and Gladys Knecht, brother of MaryLou Palmer and the late John Knecht and Joananne Delissio. Survived by his daughters Jeane Kleinberg(Karl), Carol Brown(Dan), Holly DeCaro(Eddie) and stepchildren Ronnie Hall(Lynda), Pam Jenkins, Jeff Moon. Bill was the grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 4. Interment at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lawrenceville at 12:00pm Friday, February 14, 2020. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home 300 Simonton Rd, SW, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046. 1-770-962-3100. Please leave condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020