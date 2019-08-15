Services
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-7244
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME
420 South Main St.
Williamstown, NJ
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME
420 South Main St.
Williamstown, NJ
William "Billy" Krautwald


1981 - 2019
William "Billy" Krautwald Obituary
William "Billy" Krautwald

Richmond Hill, GA - William "Billy" J. Krautwald, age 37, passed away on August 1, 2019 from an injury at work.

Billy was born in Marlton, NJ and had lived in Franklinville, NJ before moving to Richmond Hill 5 years ago.

He was a member of IBEW Local 508 and worked for White Electric. Billy was a very good athlete in High School where he played on the baseball and football teams. He was a loving father and son and was blessed with many friends. He was of the Catholic Faith.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Krautwald. Billy is survived by his daughter, Samara Krautwald; his parents, Bill and Peggy Krautwald; a brother, James Krautwald; and a beloved aunt, Cathy Larney; and several nieces and nephews, and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, August 16th from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 South Main St., Williamstown. Memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM. Entombment All Saints Cemetery and Mausoleum, Franklinville.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations @ www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-billy-krautwald.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 15, 2019
